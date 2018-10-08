FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS

Bulldogs prepare for Wyoming on Saturday Night

Bulldogs prepare for Wyoming on Saturday Night

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Fresno State football team taking their first steps toward a conference title.

Saturday night the team beat Nevada 21-3 to open up Mountain West play.

Coach Tedford says that Dog defense--a big reason they were able to get the win.

They're playing well. Really flying around making some plays. Got a few interceptions last week. Typically that happens when the defensive front puts some pressure on the quarterback. Gave up some stats but kept them out of the endzone, said Bulldogs Head Coach Jeff Tedford.

"Going into the game they were fourth in the country in tackles for loss so that doesn't happen by accident they made it really hard on us running the football. Looking forward to coming back home and would be great if everyone came out and made it difficult on our opponent because going on the road that's what we have to face every time. Our crowd continues to get better and better each and every week and we're gonna need them this week for sure."

The Bulldogs are averaging 64 points over their two home games this season.

They might need some of those points--last year's meeting was a close one with State hanging on in Laramie for the 13-7 win.

Kickoff on at 7:30--you can't make it to Bulldog Stadium the game will be broadcast on ESPN U.
