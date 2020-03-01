Busy championship weekend continues at Selland Arena Saturday

High School Basketball Finals at Selland Arena
D-IV Girls: Caruthers 60- 58 Sierra Pacific
Caruthers hangs on for the 60-58 win over Sierra Pacific. Blue Raiders again section champs this time in D-IV. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/a9NtCiPidQ— Stephen Hicks (@StephenABC30) February 29, 2020
D-IV Boys: Kingsburg 71- Delano 59
Kingsburg champs in D-IV! 71-59 over Delano. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/HPiD65RLsl— Stephen Hicks (@StephenABC30) February 29, 2020
D-II Girls: SJM 79- 53 Mission Prep
🏆 @sjmhs valley champs 🏆— Stephen Hicks (@StephenABC30) February 29, 2020
Down 2 at the break the Panther rally to win 79-53 over Mission Prep in the D-II section final. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/kfjwEOLDIz
D-II Boys: Independence (Bakersfield) 60- 45 Redwood
Champs in D-II. @IHSFalcons 60-45 winners over Redwood. @ABC30 @mattblively @KariOsep pic.twitter.com/2HSGRd8CcD— Stephen Hicks (@StephenABC30) March 1, 2020
Open Division GIrls: Clovis West 60- 49 Clovis North
For the 8th straight year @CWGirlsBball can call themselves valley champs. Clovis West 60-49 Clovis North in the 1st ever open division final. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/Gv39HzbfJg— Stephen Hicks (@StephenABC30) March 1, 2020