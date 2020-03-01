high school sports

Busy championship weekend continues at Selland Arena Saturday

By and
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Saturday 2/29

High School Basketball Finals at Selland Arena

D-IV Girls: Caruthers 60- 58 Sierra Pacific


D-IV Boys: Kingsburg 71- Delano 59


D-II Girls: SJM 79- 53 Mission Prep


D-II Boys: Independence (Bakersfield) 60- 45 Redwood


Open Division GIrls: Clovis West 60- 49 Clovis North
