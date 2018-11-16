CAMP FIRE

Cal vs Stanford football Big Game postponed due to poor air quality

Stanford quarterback K.J. Costello, left, is pictured next o

BERKELEY, Calif. --
The Cal-Stanford game will be postponed due to bad air quality from the Camp Fire smoke, officials say.

It will be moved to Saturday, December 1 at California Memorial Stadium.

NorCal High School Water Polo Championships cancelled due to unhealthy air


It will kick off at noon and be televised on the Pac-12 network.

Cal and Stanford were scheduled to play Saturday, Nov. 17 at 4:30 p.m. in Berkeley but after consulting with campus medical and environmental experts, officials decided to move the game due to concerns for the health and well being of students and athletes.
