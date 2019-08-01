fresno state bulldogs

Cam Worrell previews 2019 Fresno State Football Season

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State Football opens practice on Friday with all eyes on the season opener at USC on Saturday August 31st. 940 ESPN sideline reporter Cam Worrell joins Chris Alvarez to talk about the upcoming 2019 football season.



Topics covered including players to watch, Jeff Tedford and locals playing in the NFL.

