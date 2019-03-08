Caruthers girls basketball wins state championship defeating Ramona, 62-38

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KFSN) -- For the first time in school history, the Caruthers High School girls basketball team is the Division-V state champion after defeating Ramona, 62-38.Playing at the Golden 1 Center, home NBA's Sacramento Kings, the Blue Raiders were dominant from start to finish.Caruthers led 24-9 at the end of the first quarter and expanded the lead to 42-11 at the half.The Blue Raiders cruised from there clinching their first ever State Championship.