Caruthers girls basketball wins state championship defeating Ramona, 62-38

Playing at the Golden 1 Center, home NBA's Sacramento Kings, the Blue Raiders were dominant from start to finish.
The Blue Crew that stayed behind are watching the game via broadcast in the gym at Al Gomes Court! #whynotus #ICE #BlueCrew @PAGMETER @StephenABC30 @agalaviz_TheBee pic.twitter.com/GJPiMgJqpD— CaruthersGirlsBB (@BbCaruthers) March 8, 2019
Caruthers led 24-9 at the end of the first quarter and expanded the lead to 42-11 at the half.
The Blue Raiders cruised from there clinching their first ever State Championship.
Final: @BbCaruthers 62-38 Ramona. Blue Raiders D-V @CIFState champs for the first time. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/lDmBhQ8a8j— Stephen Hicks (@StephenABC30) March 8, 2019