Caruthers girls basketball wins state championship defeating Ramona, 62-38

The Blue Raiders won the Division V girls title after defeating Ramona, 62-38.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KFSN) -- For the first time in school history, the Caruthers High School girls basketball team is the Division-V state champion after defeating Ramona, 62-38.

Playing at the Golden 1 Center, home NBA's Sacramento Kings, the Blue Raiders were dominant from start to finish.



Caruthers led 24-9 at the end of the first quarter and expanded the lead to 42-11 at the half.

The Blue Raiders cruised from there clinching their first ever State Championship.

