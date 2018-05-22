CALIFORNIA

Brandi Chastain says Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame plaque is 'not the most flattering'

EMBED </>More Videos

Brandi Chastain was inducted into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame Monday night, but all everyone is talking about is the plaque she received. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
Brandi Chastain was inducted into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame Monday night, but all everyone is talking about is the plaque she received. Chastain said the plaque "it's not the most flattering... but it's nice."

The good news though, according to the San Francisco Chronicle, someone has volunteered to pay to have it redone.

Chastain is a San Jose Native and played soccer at Cal and Santa Clara.

Former 49er Harris Barton, former Niner Executive John McVay and Former Giants Pitcher Matt Cain were also inducted at the ceremony.

Chastain's plaque reminded people of a now infamous statue created of soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

EMBED More News Videos

Cristiano Ronaldo has an airport named after him, but it was his odd-looking statue that attracted attention in Wednesday's ceremony honoring the Portugal star in his hometown.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssocceru.s. soccercalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CALIFORNIA
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
California becomes 1st state to require women on corporate boards
Lafayette woman missing in Kings Canyon National Park found safe
CA Attorney General arrests and charges 17 adults, including in Fresno, for statewide Apple robbery scheme
Congress takes steps toward protecting consumer data
More california
SPORTS
Jason Collins looks to future as Lakers celebrate their first Pride Night
Ryu sharp, Dodgers hit 3 HRs, beat Braves 6-0 in NLDS opener
Dodgers to unleash Kershaw on Braves
DeMarcus Cousins signs Puma offer sheet; Nike has 10 days to match
Richard Sherman: Rule tweaks helping average QBs put up HOF numbers
More Sports
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News