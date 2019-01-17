SPORTS

Cheerleading coaches go nuts on the sidelines

ABC13's TJ Parker speaks with the Webster, Texas, cheerleading coaches whose moves from the sideline are catching eyes on the internet.

WEBSTER, Texas --
Video of two cheerleading coaches going absolutely nuts on the sidelines, "hyping" their team as they compete at a cheer competition, is going viral.

The video posted to Facebook on Jan. 12 shows the coaches from All-Star Revolution in Webster jumping around and performing enthusiastically along with the cheerleaders.

The coaches' excited reactions and over-the-top dancing kept the cheerleaders' energy up during their performance and encouraged them to finish strong.

Clearly their sideline performance impressed others, as the video has amassed over 232,000 Facebook views and 1,700 shares as of Tuesday evening.
WATCH: See the full video of the cheerleading coaches get hyped during competition
GO! FIGHT! WIN! Cheer coaches get lit during team's competition routine

