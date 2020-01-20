San Francisco 49ers

Kansas City Chiefs advance to Super Bowl after defeating Tennessee Titans 35-24

Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes celebrates a touchdown pass during the second half of the NFL AFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Patrick Mahomes tip-toed down the sideline for a game-turning touchdown, added three TD passes, and the Kansas City Chiefs made their first Super Bowl in a half-century by beating the Tennessee Titans 35-24 for the AFC championship.

This winner of the NFC Championship Game between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers will face the Chiefs in two weeks in Miami.

Mahomes did his usual superb job passing, but it was his 27-yard tap dance down the left sideline late in the first half that gave the Chiefs their first lead.
From there, they outran the run-oriented Titans and star back Derrick Henry.
