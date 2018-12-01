HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

CIF SoCal Semi finals-local football round up

CVC & Strathmore move on to state finals

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Two Central Section schools played their state regional bowl games Friday night. Central, Tulare Union and San Joaquin Memorial will play in the NorCal regional bracket and will learn their opponents when the matchups are released by the CIF Sunday morning.

D-4AA SOUTH Central Valley Christian 30 Morse 14


D-6AA SOUTH Strathmore 28 Adelanto 7

CVC & Strathmore will play for their respective state championships in two weeks.
