CIF SoCal Semi finals-local football round up

Two Central Section schools played their state regional bowl games Friday night. Central, Tulare Union and San Joaquin Memorial will play in the NorCal regional bracket and will learn their opponents when the matchups are released by the CIF Sunday morning.D-4AA SOUTH Central Valley Christian 30 Morse 14D-6AA SOUTH Strathmore 28 Adelanto 7CVC & Strathmore will play for their respective state championships in two weeks.