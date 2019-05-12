high school sports

Clovis North's Claire Tuggle wins gold at CIF State Swimming Championship

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis North freshman phenomenon Claire Tuggle made history for the Central Valley by taking home gold in Saturday's CIF State Swimming Championship.

Tuggle won first place by several body lengths in her run of the 500 yard freestyle race with a time of 4:41.60. It is the highest individual mark in the history of Central Valley swimming, according to Clovis West's head coach Adam Reid. Earlier in the day she finished 2nd in the 200 yard freestyle.

"I went out too fast but that race (500 free) I started too slow, but I came back too fast," Tuggle said. "So I probably should have finished gone out on that 500." When asked how she felt for winning the gold she said,"It's cool. I like it."



The championship showcased the best of the best in the state and several athletes from the Valley made it onto the medal stand. Clovis West's Abby Samansky placed fifth in the 200 free while Clovis senior Averee Preble won silver in the Girl's 200 Individual Medley race and placed 6th in the 500 free.

Clovis North's Ben Forbes took home third place in the Boy's 200 Free race.

