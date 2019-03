Breaking News: Clovis West advances to the State Final 4 with 68-43 victory over Mater Dei! Semi Final match this Tuesday. Check with CW Athletics for time. Squad Pic! #thewestmovement pic.twitter.com/Qyd64SARF3 — ClovisWest (@ClovisWest) March 3, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In front of a packed gym at Clovis West Saturday night, the Golden Eagles were dominant seemingly from the opening tip beating Mater Dei 68-43. CW, the #1 seed in girls Open Division, moves on to the Regional Final and will face Sierra Canyon Tuesday night.The location is still to be determined but could be at Buchanan because CW was sent a note saying the regional needs to be at a neutral site despite West meeting the capacity standards to host.The Immanuel boys team won over Mission 88-86 in double overtime. The #5 Eagles will host #6 Wood Tuesday at 7:00 PM in the D-IV Regional Final.It took overtime but Dinuba beat Lincoln 78-73 and the #2 Emperors advance to face #1 Mt. Shasta in the D-V final Tuesday night at 7:00 PM.In soccer, Madera South wins 5-2 over Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep. in the D-III Northern California regional final.Other scores in girls basketball:Caruthers 57-50 Gridley (#3 Blue Raiders travel to face #1 St. Bernard's in the D-V Regional Final Tuesday night)San Joaquin Memorial 54-61 Menlo SchoolSierra Pacific 45-50 NorthviewSierra 52-61 Ramona