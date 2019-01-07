COLLEGE FOOTBALL

College Football Playoff National Championship to take place at Levi's Stadium tonight

Alabama coach Nick Saban and Clemson coach Dabo Swinney pose at news conference for the NCAA college football playoff championship game Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP)

By
SANTA CLARA, Calif. --
The College Football Playoff National Championship will take place at Levi's Stadium tonight. The weekend rain canceled some of the festivities, but today things will be in full swing.

Game time is at 5 p.m. and tickets are historically cheap. Tickets on Ticketmaster were being offered as little as $167 for a seat.
RELATED: College football superfans live atop ESPN billboard in San Jose

The game is happening rain or shine. Last night the wet weather forced the cancellation of the concert at Discovery Meadow Park in Downtown San Jose. Ellie Goulding and One Republic were supposed to perform.

RELATED: Ellie Goulding apologizes for canceled free concert in San Jose


The Imagine Dragons and Lil Wayne rehearsal on Treasure Island was also cancelled Sunday due to high winds and inclement weather. The two are teaming up for the College Football Playoff Halftime Performance tonight.

The Allstate Championship Tailgate is happening on the other side of the gates. Fans with tickets can come in early and have a full day of outdoor activities including live music, food, sports broadcasts and even a zip line for fans.

Go here for more stories and videos about college football.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportscollege footballbay area eventsNCAAfootballSanta Clara
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Embarcadero flooding prompts advisory from San Francisco officials
Sunday storm soaks Bay Area
College football superfans live atop ESPN billboard in San Jose
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Cal football player dies after 'medical emergency'
Purdue superfan who predicted upset dies of cancer at 20
Mykal Walker tweets that he'll return to play for Fresno State in 2019
WATCH LIVE: College football superfans live atop ESPN billboard in San Jose
More college football
SPORTS
Chargers LT Russell Okung takes shot at Roger Goodell after win
Luke Walton: Lakers 'need more passion' from Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram
Oilers bounce back with 4-0 victory over Ducks
Magic-Kings Preview
More Sports
Top Stories
Newsom to be sworn in as Calif. governor, will propose paid parental leave
Man rescued from sinkhole in Clovis, roadway closed
Woman sent 159K texts to man she allegedly stalked after 1 date
Justice Ginsburg missing Supreme Court arguments for 1st time
Disneyland ticket, parking prices increase up to 25 percent
Babysitter accused of killing baby and giving body to mother
Mother refuses to pay babysitter, tries paying in 'ice cream and fun' instead
Man chasing woman gets confronted by Charlotte sensei
Show More
'My dad loved everyone unconditionally:' daughter of killed farm worker says
Video shows thieves taking tips from jar at Chicken Shack
VIDEO: Man smashes window at Clovis yogurt shop
Parlier Police search for missing at-risk 13-year-old
Golden Globes 2019: 'Bohemian Rhapsody' wins best drama
More News