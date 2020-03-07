Coronavirus

COVID-19 could cause professional sports leagues to limit locker-room access: Source

By Tim Reynolds
Four major U.S. sports leagues are having discussions about whether to restrict access to locker rooms as a precaution to protect players from exposure to the coronavirus, two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Saturday.

The NBA, NHL, Major League Soccer and Major League Baseball - the leagues currently in season - are involved in the talks, and no collective decisions have been made, according to the people who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the talks are ongoing.

The changes would not eliminate media interviews with players before and after games but would simply move them to a different location, possibly a news conference setting. The changes would be designed to limit locker-room access solely to players and essential team personnel, which in theory would allow teams to know if anyone in those areas has been tested for illness.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Canadian health officials also have been part of the talks with the leagues, offering guidance on certain matters.



MLS is expected to have some limits on access this weekend, but no NHL or NBA teams are working under a league mandate yet to change pregame or postgame procedures. The NFL has been involved on some level, though is not part of the current restricting-access plans since it is in the offseason.

On Friday, the NBA told its teams that it wants them to be prepared to play games without fans if necessary because of the coronavirus outbreak. LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers quickly reacted by saying he won't play basketball in an empty arena.

The league circulated a memo to its teams telling them to prepare in case it becomes necessary to play games without fans or media, as sports leagues in Europe have already done. The memo detailed potential actions that teams might need to take "if it were to become necessary to play a game with only essential staff present."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsmlbnbacoronavirusnhlsoccerbasketballsports
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
NBA tells teams to plan for empty arenas; LeBron says no way
CORONAVIRUS
Cruise ship in limbo off Calif. coast as anti-virus controls spread
How airlines are cleaning planes in response to coronavirus outbreak
Coronavirus Outbreak: What we know about cruise ship from SF
Madera Co. resident being treated for Coronavirus, first known case in the area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Madera Co. resident being treated for Coronavirus, first known case in the area
Man shot and killed outside of house party near Chowchilla Saturday morning
Man in critical condition after central Fresno shooting, shooter at-large
Man arrested in connection to death of Tulare Western Dean of Students
Man hospitalized, others displaced after central Fresno apartment complex fire
Woman killed by suspected drunk driver in head-on crash in Tulare County
Break-in leads to deputy-involved shooting in Fresno County
Show More
Map of new coronavirus cases around the United States, world
Man held at knifepoint while taking break from work in central Fresno
Fresno State sexual assault victim speaks out after frat suspended
Merced man arrested after road rage shooting, police chase
Valley residents! Here's why you should fill out the 2020 census survey
More TOP STORIES News