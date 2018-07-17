SPORTS

Danica Patrick makes ESPYs history as first woman to host

EMBED </>More Videos

Danica Patrick, the first woman to win an IndyCar race, had simple advice for people who look up to her: know what you love. (Darron Cummings/AP Images)

Racing legend Danica Patrick is set to become the first woman to host the ESPYs, adding to her trailblazing career.

Patrick, the first woman to win an IndyCar race, had simple advice for people who look up to her: know what you love.

In May she retired from racing to pursue new opportunities. She felt she was not as happy with driving and thought it was time to move on.

She told ABC, "Instead of being scared of leaving what you know, be excited about what could be."

The ESPYS will air live on July 18 at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ESPN and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsESPNespy awardsdanica patricknascar
SPORTS
DeMarcus Cousins signs Puma offer sheet; Nike has 10 days to match
Richard Sherman: Rule tweaks helping average QBs put up HOF numbers
Clayton Kershaw: No worries over not starting NLDS Game 1
Sharks aim to rebound vs. Kings
Forward Barclay Goodrow signs contract extension with Sharks
More Sports
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News