Buffalo Bills

Touching swan song: Daughter of Buffalo Bills' Lorenzo Alexander sings national anthem before game

Here's a touching swan song for an NFL player's last game of the regular season.

Before the Buffalo Bills stepped onto the field on Sunday, the team's linebacker Lorenzo Alexander asked his daughter Zoie to sing the national anthem.

After the touching moment, they both hugged.

Alexander plans to retire after this season.

He did get to join his team for a few plays in the first quarter, but then came out for the game.

Although Buffalo lost on Sunday, they are still playing next week in the AFC wildcard playoffs.
