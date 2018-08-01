FRESNO STATE

Day one for Fresno States new Athletic Director

Fresno State's new Athletic Director is expected to report to work for day one Wednesday. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno State's new Athletic Director is expected to report to work for day one Wednesday.

Back in June, Terry Tumey was introduced as the new Director of Athletics at Fresno State. He comes to the Valley after spending the last couple of years serving in the same position at Division 3 Claremont Mudd-Scripps colleges in Southern California.

Tumey said Fresno State's tradition of winning and community support is what attracted him to the job. He's also a former all-conference nose guard from UCLA.

One of Tumey's main goals is to bring more Mountain West titles back to the Valley.
