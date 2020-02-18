Sports

Daytona 500 crash sends Ryan Newman to hospital, injuries not life-threatening; Denny Hamlin wins race

SAN FRANCISCO -- NASCAR's Daytona 500 ended with a violent crash after the race was pushed back a day due to rain.

During the final lap on Monday, Ryan Newman was leading when he wrecked and crossed the finish line with his car on its roof, engulfed in flames.

Safety crews rushed to Newman's No. 6 Ford and worked to extricate the 42-year-old driver from his seat. The car was on fire as it skidded to a stop and had to be turned onto its tires before they could get him out.

Newman was taken to Halifax Medical Center for treatment. In a tweet, NASCAR said he is in serious condition but doctors said his injuries are not life-threatening.

"We appreciate your thoughts and prayer and ask that you respect the privacy of Ryan and his family during this time," the tweet continued.



Due to this wreck, Denny Hamlin was able to take the leader position and win the Daytona 500 for the third time. He beat Ryan Blaney to the finish line in the second-closest finish in race history.



Hamlin is the first back-to-back Daytona winner since Sterling Marlin in 1995.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfloridacar crashnascaru.s. & worldrace carcrash
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 man dead after shooting in northwest Fresno
Clovis Unified school resource officer arrested on multiple charges
Employee shot after fight breaks out at Fresno sushi restaurant
Former Clovis West QB using football instincts for new marijuana business
East central Fresno neighborhood on edge after mailbox theft
Driver charged in crash that killed 10-year-old Visalia girl last August
30 acronyms to know if a predator is texting your child
Show More
Family asking for help with bone marrow donor for 7-year-old fighting cancer
Fresno woman returns to U.S., still in coronavirus quarantine
Thieves steal items intended for children from Merced non-profit
Esmeralda Soria and Jim Costa fighting for votes as March primary nears
China Peak still open despite warmer weather
More TOP STORIES News