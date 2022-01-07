Sports

Detroit faces Los Angeles, looks to end road slide

Detroit Red Wings (16-15-3, fifth in the Atlantic) vs. Los Angeles Kings (16-13-5, fifth in the Pacific)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST


BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hits the road against Los Angeles looking to end its three-game road skid.

The Kings are 10-8-2 on their home ice. Los Angeles ranks second in the Western Conference with 34.4 shots per game and is averaging 2.7 goals.

The Red Wings are 4-10-1 in road games. Detroit averages 8.9 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Eastern Conference. Givani Smith leads the team serving 46 total minutes.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Kempe leads the Kings with 14 goals and has 20 points. Viktor Arvidsson has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Dylan Larkin has 32 total points while scoring 16 goals and totaling 16 assists for the Red Wings. Pius Suter has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.


LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-3-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, 4.2 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Red Wings: 4-6-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while allowing 3.4 goals per game with an .892 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: Alex Turcotte: out (health protocols), Christian Wolanin: out (health protocols), Carl Grundstrom: out (health protocols), Alex Iafallo: out (health protocols).

Red Wings: None listed.

------

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsespnnhllos angeles kingsdetroit red wings
Copyright © 2022 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Trailblazing actor Sidney Poitier dies at 94
Man and woman found dead at Fresno County home
Doctor explains why omicron is so contagious
1 year of jail for Fresno woman accused of helping husband abuse girl
Ex-wife found out husband had secret life during his arrest for murder
Yes, you can be tracked by Apple's AirTags: What to know
Men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery killing face life sentences
Show More
Man hospitalized following stabbing in central Fresno
2 men injured in separate shootings in Tulare
79-year-old man hit, killed by vehicle in Hanford
Pres. Biden, Central Valley congressmen reflect on Capitol riot
Clovis police arrest couple for allegedly abusing 5-year-old child
More TOP STORIES News