Detroit plays Anaheim on 3-game road skid

Detroit Red Wings (16-15-3, fifth in the Atlantic) vs. Anaheim Ducks (18-11-7, second in the Pacific)

Anaheim, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST


BOTTOM LINE: Detroit visits Anaheim looking to stop its three-game road losing streak.

The Ducks are 11-4-4 at home. Anaheim is fourth in the Western Conference with 31.0 shots per game and is averaging 3.0 goals.

The Red Wings have gone 4-10-1 away from home. Detroit ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference averaging 4.8 assists per game, led by Lucas Raymond with 0.6.

The teams match up Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Terry leads the Ducks with 34 points, scoring 21 goals and adding 13 assists. Sam Carrick has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Dylan Larkin leads the Red Wings with 32 points, scoring 16 goals and adding 16 assists. Tyler Bertuzzi has six goals over the last 10 games for Detroit.


LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 5-3-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .935 save percentage.

Red Wings: 4-6-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while allowing 3.4 goals per game with an .892 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: Ryan Getzlaf: out (covid-19), Derek Grant: out (health protocols), Josh Mahura: out (upper-body), Cam Fowler: day to day (upper-body), Trevor Zegras: out (health protocols), Adam Henrique: out (lower body), Nicolas Deslauriers: out (health protocols).

Red Wings: None listed.

------

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
