Dilfer QB&A: Ryan Mathews the last Bulldog freshman as good as Jalen Cropper

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Each week, Fresno State legend and Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer joins Sports Director Stephen Hicks to talk hot topics in the NFL, Fresno State football and anything else in the football world.

This week's topics include:

  • Fresno State's rebound win

  • Last true freshman at FS as talented as Jalen Cropper

  • Raiders win over the Lions

  • Derek Carr's play in recent week's


  • Are the Josh Allen Bills a legitimate threat to the Patriots?

  • When will the 49ers lose?

  • His favorite quarterback of 2019
