This week's topics include:
Dilfer QB&A: Ryan Mathews the last Bulldog freshman as good as Jalen Cropper
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Each week, Fresno State legend and Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer joins Sports Director Stephen Hicks to talk hot topics in the NFL, Fresno State football and anything else in the football world.
This week's topics include:
Fresno State's rebound win Last true freshman at FS as talented as Jalen Cropper Raiders win over the Lions Derek Carr's play in recent week's Are the Josh Allen Bills a legitimate threat to the Patriots? When will the 49ers lose? His favorite quarterback of 2019
This week's topics include:
QBA
QBA with Trent Dilfer: Raiders need to learn how to finish "You can call (Watson) Michael Jordan but Michael Jordan got his shot blocked too"
QBA with Trent Dilfer: After Bulldogs loss to Air Force 'You gotta address the things that got you in trouble'
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News