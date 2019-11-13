qba

Dilfer QB&A: Trent talks Raiders playoff chances, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and how the Bulldogs bounce back at San Diego

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Each week, Fresno State legend and Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer joins Sports Director Stephen Hicks to talk hot topics in the NFL, Fresno State football and anything else in the football world.

This week's topics include:

  • Raiders win on Thursday night

  • Oakland's playoff chances

  • Josh Allen and the Bills after losing to the Browns


  • Who Lamar Jackson looks like

  • Davante Adams/Packers or Eric Kendricks/Vikings

  • How the Bulldogs bounce back at San Diego
