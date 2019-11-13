This week's topics include:
Dilfer QB&A: Trent talks Raiders playoff chances, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and how the Bulldogs bounce back at San Diego
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Each week, Fresno State legend and Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer joins Sports Director Stephen Hicks to talk hot topics in the NFL, Fresno State football and anything else in the football world.
Raiders win on Thursday night Oakland's playoff chances Josh Allen and the Bills after losing to the Browns Who Lamar Jackson looks like Davante Adams/Packers or Eric Kendricks/Vikings How the Bulldogs bounce back at San Diego
