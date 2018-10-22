SPORTS

Dodger 'Baseball Head' pulls out all the stops for World Series

EMBED </>More Videos

Valente Quintero is just an average guy from East Los Angeles - but when it's Dodger season, he turns into "Baseball Head." (KABC)

By
EAST LOS ANGELES --
He's an average guy from East Los Angeles but when it's time for Dodger baseball, Valente Quintero turns into a new man.

Quintero refers to himself as "Baseball Head" because that's what he is. His wife is the makeup artist who brings the magic to life. A process that once took several hours now only takes the couple about 45 minutes to complete.


Those 45 minutes don't look so bad in a time lapse. But let's not forget - they do this for every single home game.

"I started doing cancer fundraisers with Dodgerup, it was awesome. From there on, I kept doing it and now it's been five years," Quintero said.

The white paint is mixed with glue so the stitching stays on and they make their own tattoos to put all over his head.

"We took it to a different level and started putting the coaches the team and fan pictures as well," Valente said.



This year for the first home game of the World Series, he's going all out with full body paint.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsLos Angeles Dodgersworld seriespaintbaseballsocietyLos AngelesLos Angeles Area
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
LA Galaxy keep playoff hopes alive by taking 3-1 win in Minnesota
LA Galaxy's Zlatan Ibrahimovic has top selling jersey in MLS for 2018
Making sense of Dallas' trade for Amari Cooper: It's about Dak
Sox, Dodgers gear up for what should be epic World Series
What it means for the Dodgers to get all the way back to the World Series
More Sports
Top Stories
Oakland Fire crews battling intense flames from 5-alarm fire engulfing apartment complex
Dangerous Cat 4 Hurricane Willa closing in on Mexico coast
Mega Millions jackpot at $1.6 billion for winning numbers drawing tonight
Classes canceled at University of Utah after student is found shot dead
WWE star Roman Reigns announces he has leukemia
Man accused of groping: Trump 'says it's OK to grab women'
Fresno PD investigate after fight leads to one dead in Northeast Fresno mobile home
Law enforcement sees spike in auto-pedestrian accidents, issues stern warning
Show More
East Orosi families discuss plans to connect to clean water for the first time in a decade
Nearly 2.5 million pounds of frozen taquitos recalled
EXCLUSIVE: Fifth student reported abuse by Mendota Unified principal
Bob Barker, 94, hospitalized in LA
Supporters of Measure P claim City of Fresno left out wording in ballot description
More News