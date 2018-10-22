#DodgerBaseballHead is getting suited up for the World Series! This super fan attends every home game decked out in paint. His wife spends about 45 minutes getting him ready for every game. @ABC7 #timelapse #WorldSeries2018 pic.twitter.com/qPCjUQNYRq — Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) October 23, 2018

He's an average guy from East Los Angeles but when it's time for Dodger baseball, Valente Quintero turns into a new man.Quintero refers to himself as "Baseball Head" because that's what he is. His wife is the makeup artist who brings the magic to life. A process that once took several hours now only takes the couple about 45 minutes to complete.Those 45 minutes don't look so bad in a time lapse. But let's not forget - they do this for every single home game."I started doing cancer fundraisers with Dodgerup, it was awesome. From there on, I kept doing it and now it's been five years," Quintero said.The white paint is mixed with glue so the stitching stays on and they make their own tattoos to put all over his head."We took it to a different level and started putting the coaches the team and fan pictures as well," Valente said.This year for the first home game of the World Series, he's going all out with full body paint.