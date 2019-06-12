Golden State Warriors

Warriors' Kevin Durant confirms Achilles rupture, shares photo after surgery

NEW YORK -- Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant shared a photo on Instagram Wednesday, along with the confirmation that he ruptured his Achilles during Game 5.

ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Wanda Durant opens up about KD's injury

The photo shows Durant in a hospital bed. He says he has already undergone surgery and it was a success.

"My road back starts now," he said. "I got my family and my loved ones by my side and we truly appreciate all the messages and support people have sent our way."

RELATED: A look at NBA stars who have recovered from a torn Achilles

He added, "Basketball is my biggest love and I wanted to be out there that night because that's what I do. I wanted to help my teammates on our quest for the three peat."

Durant limped off the court in the second quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Raptors.

The Warriors are in the Bay Area and will practice Wednesday. Game 6 of the NBA Finals is on Thursday at Oracle Arena.

Get the latest stories, photos and videos on the Warriors.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsoaklandoracle arenanew yorknba finalskevin duranttoronto raptorsnbagolden state warriorssurgerybasketballu.s. & worldsteve kerr
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Kerr: Forced trade by Davis 'bad for the league'
Does Shaq really have to kiss Steve Kerr's feet? With cheese?
Warriors GM: We didn't acquire Russell to flip him
Curry ready for rebuilt Warriors' 'new challenge'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Show More
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
Police: Drunk driver crashes into 3 parked cars in Madera
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
More TOP STORIES News