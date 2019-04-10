Dwyane Wade honored by Budweiser in emotional tribute video at last Heat game

Budweiser unveiled a tribute video honoring Chicago native Dwyane Wade's retirement on Tuesday.To honor Wade's last home game with the Miami Heat on Tuesday, Budweiser aired the full four-minute video in the American Airlines Arena before tipoff and during halftime.The video, posted on YouTube, celebrates Wade's incredible athletic achievements, as well as his impact and legacy off the court."Throughout the year, I've had the opportunity to reflect on my basketball career and thank so many teammates, coaches and mentors who have impacted me on the court," Wade said. "Thanks to Budweiser for reminding me that my connection to people is bigger than basketball."Titled "This Bud's For 3," the video takes Wade's season-long jersey swap ritual to the next level, as he comes face-to-face with some of the fans he's impacted the most throughout his career."We're honored to raise a Bud to Dwyane Wade to celebrate his legendary NBA career," said Monica Rustgi, Budweiser vice president of marketing. "We take pride in telling the stories that connect sports legends to their fans. While Dwyane Wade is one of the greatest to ever play the game of basketball, we wanted to showcase his even-greater impact and legacy off the court."In the video, Wade thinks he is showing up to swap more jerseys but once he arrives, he is greeted by fans who he has personally impacted. Each of the fans are waiting with items to swap with him. Through these items, fans tell the story of how Wade has impacted their lives."While my basketball career is coming to a close in the coming days, my relationship with my fans will only continue to grow," Wade said.Wade's mom Jolinda Wade was also among the fans.