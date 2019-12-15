Sports

Edison Tigers become Valley's second youth football team to win national championship title

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Edison Tigers from southwest Fresno have just become the Central Valley's second youth football team to win a national championship title.

The team of third and fourth graders won their game against the Bulldawgs from a Pittsburgh, Pa., suburb on Sunday at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.



The victory comes a day after the Tulare Patriots won the national championship title in their category on Saturday.

RELATED: Youth football team Tulare Patriots win world championship title

Before their trip to play in Ohio, few if any of the tiny Tigers had ever been on a plane or seen snow.

But when they received the invitation to the championship, the community came together to raise funds so they could achieve their dream.

RELATED: Community comes together to help Fresno youth football team travel to world championship

People donated more than $9400 through GoFundMe and CalViva Health donated $5,000 to cover their expenses for the trip and bought them warm clothes on top of that donation.

Both teams finish their 2019 seasons undefeated!
