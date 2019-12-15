Edison Tigers become Valley's second youth football team to win national championship title

The team of third and fourth graders won their game against the Bulldawgs from a Pittsburgh, Pa., suburb on Sunday at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.
10U Edison Tigers have won the championship 🥇 #calltothehall pic.twitter.com/fg05PBGdKu— World Youth Championship 🏈 (@calltothehall) December 15, 2019
The victory comes a day after the Tulare Patriots won the national championship title in their category on Saturday.
Before their trip to play in Ohio, few if any of the tiny Tigers had ever been on a plane or seen snow.
But when they received the invitation to the championship, the community came together to raise funds so they could achieve their dream.
People donated more than $9400 through GoFundMe and CalViva Health donated $5,000 to cover their expenses for the trip and bought them warm clothes on top of that donation.
Both teams finish their 2019 seasons undefeated!