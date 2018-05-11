El Diamante swimmers allowed to compete

Students at El Diamante High School who were shut out of competing in the CIF Valley Swim Meet in Bakersfield were able to swim Friday after all, but not as initially planned.They were allowed in the water as individual swimmers, not as a team.The eight-member team was banned from competing last weekend after coach Elliot Cavale missed the deadline to submit paperwork by ten hours.The school appealed to the CIF governing board but was denied.But this morning, adjustments were made to let them compete.