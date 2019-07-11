ESPYS 2019: Stars and athletes arrive on the red carpet

The biggest names in sports hit ESPYS red carpet Wednesday for one of the biggest nights in sports. Click here to see a full list of winners.
The ESPYS are airing live from the Microsoft Theater on ABC, and Emmy-nominated actor Tracy Morgan will be hosting.
The recently victorious U.S. Women's National Team will be in attendance just hours after their ticker-tape parade through New York City.
For the past 26 years, the ESPYS have honored the best in sports while raising funds and awareness for the V Foundation for Cancer Research. The foundation was started in 1993 by ESPN and legendary N.C. State basketball coach and sportscaster Jim Valvano.
