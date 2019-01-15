SPORTS

Ex-Dodgers pitcher John Wetteland charged with child sexual abuse in Texas

Former Dodgers pitcher John Wetteland has been arrested in Texas and charged with continuous sex abuse of a child under age 14.

DENTON, Texas --
Former Dodgers pitcher John Wetteland has been arrested in Texas and charged with continuous sex abuse of a child under age 14.

Denton County jail records show Wetteland was arrested Monday and freed on $25,000 bond. No attorney was immediately listed to speak for the 52-year-old Wetteland, who lives in Trophy Club, 25 miles northwest of Dallas.

Further details on the investigation weren't immediately available. The Denton County district attorney's office didn't immediately return a message Tuesday.

Wetteland was MVP of the 1996 World Series with the New York Yankees. He's a member of the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame.

The All-Star closer was 48-45 with 330 saves and a 2.93 ERA from 1989-2000, also playing for Montreal.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportschild sex assaultu.s. & worldLos Angeles DodgersbaseballMLBTexas
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Former MLB pitcher John Wetteland arrested on child sexual abuse charge
Warriors, Nuggets battle with West's top spot at stake
Kyler Murray declares for 2019 NFL draft: Answering questions about what's next
Kings' Iman Shumpert stopped by security at Blazers' locker room
More Sports
Top Stories
Judge bars citizenship question from 2020 Census
Toddler found dead in freezing temperatures
Experiencing more robocalls? 'Do Not Call' service down due to shutdown
Hugh Grant pleads for return of script stolen from his car
"Portraits of Hope" sheds light on street life
'Miracle on the Hudson' survivors mark decade of thankfulness
Video archives: See the 'Miracle on the Hudson' as it unfolded
Family asks for changes to McKinley Ave. after bicyclist killed
Show More
New Gillette ad asks 'Is this the best a man can get?'
Both directions of I-5 over Grapevine reopen after snow halts traffic
Hazmat incident in Tower District linked to fentanyl overdose
PG&E to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, CEO resigns
Here's how PG&E filing for bankruptcy may affect you
More News