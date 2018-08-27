Expectations high ahead of Bulldogs' season opener

Ahead of this Saturday's season opener against Idaho, coach Tedford acknowledges that this year's @FresnoStateFB team faces the new challenge of "expectations." @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/ykAik0k0qo — Stephen Hicks (@StephenABC30) August 27, 2018

The Fresno State football season kicks off their 2018 campaign Saturday against Idaho and expectations are at an all-time high.A year removed from one of the biggest season to season turnarounds in college football history, the Bulldogs are projected to win their division in the Mountain West Conference.At his first press conference of the season, 2nd-year head coach Jeff Tedford addressed those high expectations."I get it but we can't be naive to the fact that these kids are being told through social media and things like that what the expectations are but it's really our job as coaches to create an environment every day of the grind that needs to happen on a daily basis to take care of one day at a time. I think there's great leadership on this team that understands that."Two of those leaders are the 2018 offensive and defensive captains that were announced on Friday. Senior quarterback Marcus McMaryion (Dinuba) and George Helmuth (Clovis North) were picked for those positions as voted on by their teammates.It's the first time the Bulldogs have been led by two Valley born players since Derek Carr (Bakersfield) and Phillip Thomas (Bakersfield) led the way back in 2012.You can watch the season opener for the first time on Facebook Live with former Bulldog David Carr providing color analysis Saturday at 7 p.m.