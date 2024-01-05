Fabbri scores twice, Red Wings defeat Kings 4-3 in shootout

LOS ANGELES -- - Robby Fabbri scored twice, Lucas Raymond and Patrick Kane converted in the shootout and the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 on Thursday night.

Fabbri's second two-goal game of the season helped Detroit snap a six-game losing streak to Los Angeles. Jeff Petry also scored for the Red Wings and Daniel Sprong had pair of assists. Alex Lyon made 40 saves.

Adrian Kempe had his second two-goal game in eight days, but it wasn't enough as the Kings lost their fourth straight. Kempe has eight points in the last six games.

Matt Roy scored his first goal this season for Los Angeles. Alex Laferriere and Pierre-Luc Dubois assisted on both of Kempe's goals. David Rittich stopped 23 shots.

Kempe got the Kings on the board 1:10 into the game when he put the puck between Lyon's legs from in front after getting a great pass from Laferriere. Kempe then tied it 3-all at 15:43 of the third period with a snap shot from the slot.

Roy doubled the Los Angeles lead at 4:18 of the first when he knocked in a rebound after Lyon made a pad save on Anze Kopitar's shot. It was Roy's first goal in 56 games dating to last season.

Detroit responded with a pair of second-period goals to tie it after 40 minutes.

Fabbri won a battle in front at 9:59, and Petry made it 2-all at 17:21 with a slap shot from the right point. Both his goals this season have come in his last seven games.

Fabbri gave the Red Wings a 3-2 lead at 5:24 of the third, putting in a rebound after Rittich made a blocker save on Sprong's shot from the left circle.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: Remain in Southern California to face Anaheim on Sunday.

Kings: Begin a six-game trip at Washington on Sunday.

