FRESNO STATE

Fans cheer on the dog as they march to victory

EMBED </>More Videos

Coach Tedford lead his team in the "march to victory"-- the newest Fresno State football tradition

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Coach Tedford lead his team in the "march to victory"-- the newest Fresno State football tradition

Even those who have decades of tailgating under their belts were moved by the ultimate fan experience.

The dog pound didn't skip a beat cheering let's go Bulldogs. And the newest Bulldogs got to take the field just like the players

Once the dogs took an early lead some of the red wave got a jump start on the celebration.

Freddie Gallardo, fan, "There it was, just loud and crazy-- it's bulldogs doing what they gotta do."

Celebrating another birthday with the dogs, Gallardo hopes his son will pass on the tradition.

"It's an adrenaline rush-- everyone coming out and supporting bulldogs athletics everything is awesome."

While some joined The newest tailgate party mid-game-- others never left it.

Jeff Munro, Event Pro West, said, "I knew if I was going to do it big I have to do it that big."

That event pro west party is still going on. The game was live streamed on their big screen and fans were treated to the dueling pianos who were flown out from Las Vegas.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsfresno statefresno state bulldogsfresnoFresno StateFresno - Northeast
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO STATE
Fresno State prepares for Mountain West Opener against Nevada
Bulldogs rout Rockets 49-27 in final non-conference game
Local program guarantees path to higher education for Valley students
Fresno State's "Make a Difference" teach conference addresses teacher shortage in California
Big names are coming to the Save Mart Center
More fresno state
SPORTS
DeMarcus Cousins signs Puma offer sheet; Nike has 10 days to match
Richard Sherman: Rule tweaks helping average QBs put up HOF numbers
Clayton Kershaw: No worries over not starting NLDS Game 1
Sharks aim to rebound vs. Kings
Forward Barclay Goodrow signs contract extension with Sharks
More Sports
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News