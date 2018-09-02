Fans cheer on the dog as they march to victory

Coach Tedford lead his team in the "march to victory"-- the newest Fresno State football traditionEven those who have decades of tailgating under their belts were moved by the ultimate fan experience.The dog pound didn't skip a beat cheering let's go Bulldogs. And the newest Bulldogs got to take the field just like the playersOnce the dogs took an early lead some of the red wave got a jump start on the celebration.Freddie Gallardo, fan, "There it was, just loud and crazy-- it's bulldogs doing what they gotta do."Celebrating another birthday with the dogs, Gallardo hopes his son will pass on the tradition."It's an adrenaline rush-- everyone coming out and supporting bulldogs athletics everything is awesome."While some joined The newest tailgate party mid-game-- others never left it.Jeff Munro, Event Pro West, said, "I knew if I was going to do it big I have to do it that big."That event pro west party is still going on. The game was live streamed on their big screen and fans were treated to the dueling pianos who were flown out from Las Vegas.