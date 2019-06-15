Firebaugh mourns loss of beloved coach

The Firebaugh community is mourning the loss of a beloved coach who led the football program for almost two decades.
.
Players recall Chuck Norred as not only their coach but also as a father figure in many cases.
Norred worked at Firebaugh High as a football coach and later as athletic director between 1989 and 2008.
Norred was a no-nonsense coach with a great sense of humor.
Firebaugh Eagle football's the only game in town on Friday nights. Norred made sure the kids lean on each other like family.
Mike Daniel's a former quarterback who is now the school's Asst. Athletic Director.
"When I was a senior in high school my father actually passed away right before our last football game. There was two people I called and he was one of them. We played the very next day and he was just a person right after that I could always count on and be there for me as a father figure," he recalls.
When Daniel first saw Coach Norred on the field, he thought it was Hulk Hogan. A lot of kids did.
But parents raising their children in Firebaugh, a small town which faces many economic challenges, knew their kids would learn discipline while playing for Norred.
Brady Jenkins grew up to be a City Councilmember but coach had a term of endearment for all of his players even as they grew into adults.
"I'm sure everyone out there will agree his favorite saying was - 'Get over here, pencil neck'. Everyone was pencil neck," says Jenkins.
Former players say coach said it with love.
"He was a man of many words and influence and a coach you didn't say no to... he's a legend. He's a legend in Firebaugh," Jenkins adds.
Coach Norred battled several health issues including lupus.
He settled in Madera Ranchos. He was 67 years old.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News