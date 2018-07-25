ACTION NEWS SPORTS

Firebaugh's Josh Allen signs contract with Buffalo Bills

EMBED </>More Videos

Firebaugh's Josh Allen is signed, sealed and delivered. The rookie QB has agreed to 4-year deal with the Buffalo Bills.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Firebaugh's Josh Allen is signed, sealed and delivered.

On the eve of Buffalo Bills training camp, the team signed their first round draft pick quarterback who hails from the Central Valley.

RELATED: Buffalo Bills draft Firebaugh's Josh Allen with 7th overall pick

Complete terms of the deal have not been disclosed, but it's a 4-year deal with a team option for a 5th season.

Allen who went to Firebaugh High and Reedley College before starring at Wyoming, was taken 7th overall by Buffalo in the 2018 NFL Draft. He's the highest drafted quarterback in team history.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsBuffalo Billsnflreedley collegeNew YorkFirebaugh
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ACTION NEWS SPORTS
Friday Night Football - Week 7
Meet Gritty: The Philadelphia Flyers' new team mascot
Good Sports: Kingsburg football's Spomer Brothers
Grizzlies sign deal with Washington Nationals
Fresno State and UCLA to renew rivalry
More Action News Sports
SPORTS
DeMarcus Cousins signs Puma offer sheet; Nike has 10 days to match
Richard Sherman: Rule tweaks helping average QBs put up HOF numbers
Clayton Kershaw: No worries over not starting NLDS Game 1
Sharks aim to rebound vs. Kings
Forward Barclay Goodrow signs contract extension with Sharks
More Sports
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News