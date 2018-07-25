Firebaugh's Josh Allen signs contract with Buffalo Bills

Firebaugh's Josh Allen is signed, sealed and delivered.On the eve of Buffalo Bills training camp, the team signed their first round draft pick quarterback who hails from the Central Valley.Complete terms of the deal have not been disclosed, but it's a 4-year deal with a team option for a 5th season.Allen who went to Firebaugh High and Reedley College before starring at Wyoming, was taken 7th overall by Buffalo in the 2018 NFL Draft. He's the highest drafted quarterback in team history.