Sports

Former Bulldogs basketball coach Rodney Terry 'expected to recover' after allergic reaction

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Former Fresno State men's basketball coach Rodney Terry was discharged from a Miami area hospital Friday and "expected to recover" after he experienced an allergic reaction.

In a press release, the University of Texas at El Paso administrators said Coach Terry is also expected to return to the bench for the Southern Miss game scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 9.

The head coach experienced an allergic reaction to a meal in Miami. He remained hospitalized in critical condition for more than 24 hours after the reaction occurred.

Terry was the Bulldogs' head coach for seven years leading State back to the NCAA Tournament in 2016.

UTEP's assistant coach Kenton Paulino will serve as the interim head coach for the game at Florida Atlantic on Saturday, Jan. 4.

The video above is from an earlier broadcast.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsmiamifresno state bulldogs
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing Tulare Co. mother found dead in Southern California
Fresno hiker found alive after going missing in Utah canyon
1 stabbed outside northeast Fresno 7-Eleven after argument
What Americans should know about US airstrike
Charges filed against 7 suspects in Fresno mass shooting
Suspect in Fresno mass shooting faces judge for separate charges
22-year-old man identified as Porterville homicide victim
Show More
Parlier Police searching for missing 12-year-old boy
3,500 more troops from Bragg's 82nd to deploy to Middle East
Californians are leaving the state at a rapid pace...and going to Idaho?
Woman attacked while walking to car in Central Fresno
Trump declares Iranian general's 'reign of terror' over
More TOP STORIES News