Former Bulldogs basketball coach Rodney Terry in critical condition after allergic reaction

MIAMI, Fl. (KFSN) -- Former Bulldogs head coach Rodney Terry is in critical condition, according to reports.

The University of Texas at El Paso head coach experienced an allergic reaction to a meal in Miami.

He remains hospitalized more than 24 hours after that reaction and again is in critical condition.

Terry was the Bulldogs' head coach for seven years leading State back to the NCAA Tournament in 20-16.
