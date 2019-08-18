Sports

Former University of Texas football star and NFL RB Cedric Benson dead at 36

AUSTIN, Texas -- Former University of Texas football star Cedric Benson has died at the age of 36, his brother confirmed on Facebook.

The running back died in Austin Sunday morning after a motorcycle accident, according to ESPN.

Social media posts expressing condolences began flowing in.



Former Texas coach Mack Brown commented on an Instagram post dedicated to Benson saying, "We lost a great one way too soon. #RIP"

Benson made a name for himself during his college career with the Longhorns. He finished at UT with 5,540 rushing yards, which is second in Longhorns program history.



He was also given the Doak Walker award during his senior year at UT, which goes to the nation's top running back.

Sam Bassett was Benson's attorney and released a statement.



Benson was the 4th overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears. He also played for the Green Bay Packers and Cincinnati Bengals.

After a deadly bombing in Austin last year, Benson helped restore the home of the victim's family.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsaustinchicago bearsuniversity of texasgreen bay packerscincinnati bengals
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver who crashed into parked vehicles, killing woman in central Fresno charged with DUI
Fresno State police chief David Huerta has died
Police investigating central Fresno stabbing watched a car hit one of their witnesses
Gaines Fire burns 1,300 acres, 30 percent contained, evacuations advised
Hours-old baby found in woods after passerby hears her crying
Arrest made in southeast Fresno homicide
Another victim of deadly Camp Fire identified
Show More
Fresno County deputy resigns after being arrested for second time in 2 months
Tow truck driver speaks out after fists fly in traffic
Man shot, then punched outside apartment complex in Visalia
Journalist killed on the job in New Orleans plane crash
Here's where mosquitoes with West Nile are being found in the Central Valley
More TOP STORIES News