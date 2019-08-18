Former University of Texas football star Cedric Benson dead at 36

AUSTIN, Texas -- Former University of Texas football star Cedric Benson has died at the age of 36, his brother confirmed on Facebook.The running back died in Austin Sunday morning, according to his family and multiple online reports.Social media posts expressing condolences began flowing in.Former Texas coach Mack Brown commented on an Instagram post dedicated to Benson saying, "We lost a great one way too soon. #RIP"Benson made a name for himself during his college career with the Longhorns. He finished at UT with 5,540 rushing yards, which is second in Longhorns program history.He was also given the Doak Walker award during his senior year at UT, which goes to the nation's top running back.Benson was the 4th overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears. He also played for the Green Bay Packers and Cincinnati Bengals.After a deadly bombing in Austin last year, Benson helped restore the home of the victim's family.