Super Bowl

Fresno Chaffee Zoo lion predicts San Francisco 49ers to win Super Bowl

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valley 49ers fans are definitely going to love this story.

A long-standing tradition at Fresno's Chaffee Zoo carried on Wednesday.

The zoo's 3-year old African lion, Kijani, predicted the Niners to win Sunday's Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Keepers placed boxes representing both teams filled with shank meat, and whichever one Kijani opened first was his pick.

The zoo says he has a pretty good record in predicting the winner.

"He did predict it correctly before when he was just a cub, so hopefully that intuition is still with him and he's made a correct choice," says mammal keeper Misha Brown.

Fresno Chaffee Zoo lions have correctly predicted the winner of the game three out of four times.
