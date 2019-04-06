Fresno City College's newest program is taking their game to the beach

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno City College is no stranger to success in their athletic department.About three hours West you find the surf and sand of the California coast.Or you can stay in the Central Valley and find Fresno City's newest program hitting the sand at Bicentennial Park in Clovis.As Fresno City College's beach volleyball program is doing."It had been in the works for a solid four years, to get this going. The CCCAA (California Community College Athletic Association), the sport has just evolved tremendously. There are 36 community colleges that have beach volleyball," says Fresno City College Rams head coach Kiernan Roblee.Fresno City is participating in their inaugural season with 11 players, all of which played on the indoor volleyball team."For beach there's only two people on the court and indoor you have six. There's a lot more ground you have to cover, the communication between the two partners is on a different level compared to six players in indoor," says Mia Corippo of Minarets High School."You just have to be able to work with your partner, especially since coaches can't talk to you in the game, so you have to be able to figure it out between you and your partner," says Buchanan High School's Katie Emmerling.While some of the rules and elements differ between indoor and beach, the chance to play the game is an opportunity to good to pass up."It's a huge, huge opportunity for young women to go to school and play more than one sport. Being able to just jump into beach volleyball in a city college or community college is a wonderful way to get a scholarship and play a new type of volleyball," says Rams assistant coach Tori Ortman.To date, the Rams are sporting a winning record with eyes towards the conference championships at the end of the month."We've grown tremendously since the beginning of the season with the game and beach volleyball IQ and their skill sets. We are just excited to see where they develop and grow."Added Corippo:"Honestly I can't say enough good things about this program. I've met some of my best friends here, the coaches are amazing. I would encourage any girl that's interested in volleyball to definitely come out and try it."And don't forget the sunscreen.