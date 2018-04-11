ACTION NEWS SPORTS

Fresno falls in home opener, 13-0 to Tacoma

Fresno falls in home opener, 13-0 to Tacoma

By and Stephen Hicks
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Baseball returned to downtown Fresno on Tuesday and it was a perfect day outside of the final score.

For the first time ever, the Fresno Grizzlies opened the home schedule as the Fresno Tacos on Tuesday night.

The night was filled with fun for the over 10,000 fans in attendance at the ballpark.

World Champion boxer and Avenal native Jose Ramirez threw out the ceremonial first pitch and mascot Parker arrived via skydive.

Fresno and Tacoma were scoreless into the 7th when the Rainiers opened the scoring with 2 runs in the 7th and then blew it open with a 11 run 9th inning to seal the deal.

Final score was Tacoma 13, Fresno 0. Fresno falls to 3-3 this season.

