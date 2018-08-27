SPORTS

Fresno Grizzlies game cancelled due to nearby water main rupture

The Fresno Grizzlies game against the Salt Lake Bees was cancelled Monday night.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Fresno Grizzlies game against the Salt Lake Bees was cancelled Monday night due to a main water rupture at the cornor of Inyo and H Street, north of Chukchansi Park. City officials believe a piece of an underground pipe cracked, causing a leak that then led to a water burst and flooding in the area.

The incident has left the stadium without running water or proper plumbing, and the Grizzlies cannot safely host this evening's game, nor serve food or keep restrooms in satisfactory condition. The game will not be made up.

Water has been shut off in the surrounding area, which effects Chukchansi Park. Crews are working to drain the area, and hope to have the water back on by late Monday night.
The Fresno Fire Department is asking the public to avoid the area in the meantime.

The remainder of this week's homestand is unaffected. Fresno is scheduled to host the El Paso Chihuahuas for three games Tuesday through Thursday, with each scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m.

Fans holding tickets to Monday's game may exchange them for any remaining 2018 regular season game, or playoff game at no charge. Exchanges may be made at the Chukchansi Park Ticket Office.
