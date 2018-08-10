FRESNO GRIZZLIES

Fresno Grizzlies host benefit game to raise funds for families of fallen firefighters

EMBED </>More Videos

Hundreds of people walked through the gates of Chukchansi Park Friday night.

By and Cory James
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Hundreds of people walked through the gates of Chukchansi Park Friday night, handing over tickets for the benefit game honoring two first responders killed in the Ferguson Fire.

CAL FIRE Firefighter Braden Varney and arrowhead hot shots Brian Hughes died while battling the blaze.

To pay tribute to both men, the Grizzlies partnered with a local downtown Fresno law firm and made it to where $5 from each ticket purchased went directly to their families.

"We could not let our season end without doing something. We have the platform here to be able to help and raise a good amount of money in a short amount of time," said Fresno Grizzlies Paul Braverman.

As two engine ladder trucks raised the American flag near left field, loved ones of Varney and Hughes took the mound.

EMBED More News Videos

Several special touches to honor all firefighters have been planned.



Throwing out the first pitch for the game was Varney's sister and Hughes' former crew member Jared Arciniega.

"The boys kept saying, 'don't mess it up, man.' I said alright, I hit square in the chest is did it for Brian that's for sure," said Arciniega.

Support Fresno County Firefighter Nick Reeder understands. Back in April, his wife died after delivering their twins.

He came out on this special evening because he knows how hard it is to deal with a sudden and tragic loss.

"When you are supported by the families and the communities you want to give back to that support because you know how important that is," said Reeder.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsfresno grizzlies
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO GRIZZLIES
Grizzlies sign deal with Washington Nationals
Thousands pack Chukchansi Park for 8th Annual Taco Truck Throwdown
ONLY ON ACTION NEWS: Grizzlies thrown a curve by injured fan
From Star Wars to Cinco de Mayo it will be a fun filled weekend for with the Grizzlies
More fresno grizzlies
SPORTS
DeMarcus Cousins signs Puma offer sheet; Nike has 10 days to match
Richard Sherman: Rule tweaks helping average QBs put up HOF numbers
Clayton Kershaw: No worries over not starting NLDS Game 1
Sharks aim to rebound vs. Kings
Forward Barclay Goodrow signs contract extension with Sharks
More Sports
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Show More
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
More News