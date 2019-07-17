fresno grizzlies

Fresno Grizzlies to expand netting at Chukchansi Park for added protection

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The safety netting at Chuckchansi Park will be extended to each foul pole by the 2020 season, the Fresno Grizzlies announced Tuesday.

Before the 2018 season, the netting expanded to each dugout, and in 2019 the dugout netting was raised.

The changes will ensure increased protection from foul balls for fans in the lower seating areas.

Team officials say the project is currently being designed not to disrupt the fans' view of the game. The new netting will be installed in time for next season's Opening Day, April 14, 2020.
