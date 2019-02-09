Fresno High names baseball field after long-time coach Ken Papi

BASEBALL

Fresno High School names baseball field after long-time coach Ken Papi

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
With more than 600 career wins, Fresno High's Ken Papi has done it all on the diamond. It seemed only fitting that Saturday the Warriors named their field after the long-time coach.

Papi served as Fresno High's athletic director for 25 years and has coached baseball for 49 years - and is still coaching.

Dozens came out for the ceremony to honor the coach.

"It gives me goosebumps. I drove in this morning and looked as I hit the parking lot and just could not believe how many Papi field signs were up. I appreciate this very very much. It means a tremendous amount to me and my family," Papi said.

He credited Fresno High School's administration, staff, and his family for their support throughout his career.

Papi's son Jason works at the current head coach for the Warriors, with Ken as the assistant coach.
