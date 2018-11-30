Fresno State and Boise State prepare for Mountain West Championship

For the fourth time in just over a year, Fresno State and Boise State will go head to head on the gridiron. Saturday's Mountain West Championship pits rivals that are no stranger to one another.Both Fresno State quarterback Marcus McMaryion and Boise State's Brett Rypien joked that they can name off every player on the opposing defense.Temperatures are expected to be the high 30s with potential for snow and rain.Saturday's game will kickoff at 4:45 p.m. Pacific and 5:45 p.m. Mountain time in Boise.