FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS

Fresno State and UCLA to renew rivalry at the Rose Bowl Saturday

EMBED </>More Videos

Coming off a last-second loss to Minnesota on Saturday, the Bulldogs are looking to get back on the winning track against UCLA on Saturday at the Rose Bowl.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Coming off a last second loss to Minnesota on Saturday, the Bulldogs are looking to get back on the winning track against UCLA this Saturday at the Rose Bowl. The Bulldogs enter the game 1-1, while Chip Kelly's UCLA squad is off to a 0-2 start to begin the season. The Bruins have two players with Valley ties on their roster in running backs Bolu Olorunfunmi (Clovis North) and Kazmeir Allen (Tulare Union).


The series between the two schools dates back to 1928. Fresno State won the last meeting, 36-31 during the 2008 season. Stay with ABC 30 through the weekend for reports on-air, online and on social media from Southern California.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News Sportsfresno statefresno state bulldogsUCLAUCLA BruinsFresno State
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS
Fresno State prepares for Mountain West Opener against Nevada
Bulldogs rout Rockets 49-27 in final non-conference game
McMaryion accounts for 5 TDs, Fresno St. beats Toledo 49-27
McMaryion scores 4 touchdowns to lead Fresno State over UCLA
More fresno state bulldogs
SPORTS
DeMarcus Cousins signs Puma offer sheet; Nike has 10 days to match
Richard Sherman: Rule tweaks helping average QBs put up HOF numbers
Clayton Kershaw: No worries over not starting NLDS Game 1
Sharks aim to rebound vs. Kings
Forward Barclay Goodrow signs contract extension with Sharks
More Sports
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News