Coming off a last second loss to Minnesota on Saturday, the Bulldogs are looking to get back on the winning track against UCLA this Saturday at the Rose Bowl. The Bulldogs enter the game 1-1, while Chip Kelly's UCLA squad is off to a 0-2 start to begin the season. The Bruins have two players with Valley ties on their roster in running backs Bolu Olorunfunmi (Clovis North) and Kazmeir Allen (Tulare Union).The series between the two schools dates back to 1928. Fresno State won the last meeting, 36-31 during the 2008 season.