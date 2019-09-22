college football

Fresno State beats Sacramento State, 34-20 at Bulldog Stadium

It went back and forth for pretty much the whole first half the score just 14 to 12 in favor of the Dogs.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno State Bulldogs are just coming off their first win of the season holding on to beat Sacramento State 34 to 20.

Last week's bye left the Dogs two weeks to think about losing in heart-breaking fashion twice to start 0-2.

It went back and forth for pretty much the whole first half the score just 14 to 12 in favor of the Dogs.

The Dogs dealt with some sloppy play, fumbling twice throughout the game, giving the hornets every chance to stick around.

The Dogs finished the game with a 34 to 20 win and are heading to New Mexico next week.

Action News Sports Anchor Stephen Hicks will have highlights at 11.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfresnofresno statecollege footballfresno state bulldogs
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Hokit's late TDs help Fresno St. beat Sacramento St. 20-12
College football fan donates beer money to help sick children
QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Josh Allen adapts as Bills start 2-0
Some Fresno State students can get free tacos at Saturday's game
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother of abducted 2-year-old pleads for son's return
Construction project will close part of Hwy 41 for next 8 weekends
Woman sought for stealing from Camp Fire survivor
NAS Lemoore recommends early arrival after Blue Angels Air Show traffic issues
Visalia Police searching for suspect who stabbed 27-year-old man
2 victims identified after deadly rollover crash on Highway 168 near Harlan Ranch
$6,000 in stolen quarters found in California baby stroller
Show More
19-year-old shot, critically injured in Merced, police say
Merced structure fire leaves 3 families displaced
Muslim athlete suing Air Canada for forcing her to remove hijab
LA City Council declares Sept. 21 'Earth, Wind & Fire Day'
Bus driver arrested after child calls 911 to report her 'drunk'
More TOP STORIES News