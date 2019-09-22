Fresno State beats Sacramento State, 34-20 at Bulldog Stadium

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno State Bulldogs are just coming off their first win of the season holding on to beat Sacramento State 34 to 20.Last week's bye left the Dogs two weeks to think about losing in heart-breaking fashion twice to start 0-2.It went back and forth for pretty much the whole first half the score just 14 to 12 in favor of the Dogs.The Dogs dealt with some sloppy play, fumbling twice throughout the game, giving the hornets every chance to stick around.The Dogs finished the game with a 34 to 20 win and are heading to New Mexico next week.