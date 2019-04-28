Fresno State Bulldog KeeSean Johnson drafted by Arizona Cardinals

Edison grad Tyler Horton signs UDFA deal with @MiamiDolphins https://t.co/1e696dHJiW — Stephen Hicks (@StephenABC30) April 28, 2019

My path has always been bumpy why switch up now? Happy for all my brothers who got drafted. I’m going to get a shot somewhere and run away with it😤 — ⚡️Marcus McMaryion⚡️ (@MM2_Era) April 27, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- For the first time since 2015, a Fresno State Bulldog got to hear his name called in the NFL Draft.KeeSean Johnson was chosen in the six round, 174th overall, as one of three receivers drafted by the Arizona Cardinals Saturday evening.In his four years at Fresno State, Johnson became the school's all-time leader in receptions and in receiving yards.Johnson is the seventh Bulldog drafted by the Cardinals, the last being Michael Pittman back in 1998.A couple of local players signed undrafted free agent deals with NFL teams on Saturday.Bulldog linebacker Jeff Allison will head off to join the New York Jets. Boise State corner and Edison High graduate Tyler Horton signed with the Miami Dolphins. Micah St. Andrews signed with the Detroit Lions.It's a waiting game for other Fresno State favorites. Marcus McMaryion took to twitter saying: