Fresno State cuts 3 sports from athletics program due to expected loss in revenue

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The coronavirus pandemic has hit Fresno State's athletics program, and with budget space tight, the university announced on Friday it will cut three sports: varsity lacrosse, men's tennis, and wrestling.

While the Fresno State football team will play a shortened season, Fresno State officials said the program is expecting a hard loss in revenue.

"Today's decision is difficult for everyone and yet it is a necessary step to ensure the financial viability of our Athletics Department," University President Dr. Joseph Castro said in a press release on Friday.

Fresno State Athletics said the department is estimating a budget savings of $2.5 million this year to fund their 18 remaining sports teams.

The department said that student-athletes impacted by the cuts and who are planning to continue their education at Fresno State will still receive financial assistance this year.

Students who wish to transfer to other colleges to play are able, officials added.

This is a developing breaking news story. Stay with us for updates.

