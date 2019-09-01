Fresno State falls to USC, 31-23 in the Bulldogs season opener at the Coliseum

After the departure of Marcus McMaryion, senior Jorge Reyna made his first start at quarterback. Reyna fumbled on his opening drive resulting in 7 points for the Trojans.
In the second quarter Reyna connected with Derrion Grimm for a 34 yard touchdown to cut the Trojan lead to 17-10. That was the score at the break despite Trojans having 308 total yards. Trojans quarterback JT Daniels left the game with a knee injury before the first half came to an end. Daniels was 25/34 throwing for 215 yards before he was replaced by true freshman Kedon Slovis.
The teams exchanged fumbles to start the second half before Cesar Silva hit a 46 yard field goal. But on the ensuing kickoff Velus Jones Jr. went 100 yards for the touchdown to extend the Trojan lead to 24-13. Another quick Trojans strike made it 31-13 heading into the fourth quarter.
END 3Q: USC 31-13 Fresno State— Stephen Hicks (@StephenABC30) September 1, 2019
Trojans the first team since Washington back in 2017 to score 30+ against FS.
Dogs streak of 25 games was the longest in FBS. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/vqRCTDvkUI
