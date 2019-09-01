college football

Fresno State falls to USC, 31-23 in the Bulldogs season opener at the Coliseum

By and
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State lost to USC 31-23 in the Bulldogs season opener at the newly renovated Coliseum.

After the departure of Marcus McMaryion, senior Jorge Reyna made his first start at quarterback. Reyna fumbled on his opening drive resulting in 7 points for the Trojans.

In the second quarter Reyna connected with Derrion Grimm for a 34 yard touchdown to cut the Trojan lead to 17-10. That was the score at the break despite Trojans having 308 total yards. Trojans quarterback JT Daniels left the game with a knee injury before the first half came to an end. Daniels was 25/34 throwing for 215 yards before he was replaced by true freshman Kedon Slovis.

The teams exchanged fumbles to start the second half before Cesar Silva hit a 46 yard field goal. But on the ensuing kickoff Velus Jones Jr. went 100 yards for the touchdown to extend the Trojan lead to 24-13. Another quick Trojans strike made it 31-13 heading into the fourth quarter.



This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

SEE FULL COVERAGE OF FRESNO STATE VS. USC:

RELATED: 'It's time to play:' Fresno State gears up for Saturday's game against USC

RELATED: Coach Tedford talks Fresno State Bulldogs season opener against USC Trojans

RELATED: QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Bigger win than the '92 Freedom Bowl? Trent Dilfer talks Fresno State football and Derek Carr

WATCH: Stephen Hicks talks Fresno State's season opener against USC with 940 ESPN Radio's Cam Worrell.
EMBED More News Videos

Stephen Hicks talks Fresno State's season opener against USC with 940 ESPN Radio’s Cam Worrell.



RELATED: Fresno State Football 2019 Preview
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfresnolos angelesfresno statecollege footballfresno state bulldogs
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
'It's time to play:' Fresno State gears up for Saturday's game against USC
Tedford talks Bulldogs season opener against the Trojans
College football team shaves heads for cancer-fighting coach
Season ticket sales soar as Fresno State football kicks off this week
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family IDs victim of downtown Fresno DUI crash as Fresno State student
Authorities looking for inmate who escaped Fresno Co. conservation camp
CHP officers out in full force for Labor Day weekend
At least 5 people killed, 21 injured in Texas shooting
Firefighters battling 400-acre wildfire in Tulare County, 10 percent contained
Grape stakes, debris go up in flames in Fresno Co., firefighters battle blaze
Selma pays police chief $125,000 settlement, can't discuss why he left
Show More
Police arrest convicted car thief after long chase, but second suspect escaped
Dating in California is going to cost you, survey says
Fresno police disarm injured man using less-than-lethal weapons
10 teens injured in shooting at high school football game in Alabama
Protesters demand more disciplinary action for student who used racial slur
More TOP STORIES News